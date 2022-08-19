Manchester United talks with US star Sergiño Dest progressing



Manchester United’s interest in signing Barcelona defender Sergiño Dest is at a positive stage, with talks appearing to have intensified.

As United boss Erik ten Hag looks to further bolster his defence, the signing of a natural right full back will complete the set of players signed in each defensive position.

And according to Miguel Delaney on Twitter, talks are progressing between the Old Trafford side and the latest man on their radar.

Am told United are making progress on Dest, toohttps://t.co/Yt69LKlvQW — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 19, 2022

Having already signed a left full back and a centre back this summer, the Dutch manager appears to be unhappy with his current options on the right of defence too.

And his attention has turned to another ex-Ajax man in Dest, as a replacement for the seemingly unwanted Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United’s first choice right back, Diogo Dalot, seems to have been favoured last season as well as so far this season.

But Ten Hag will have been left unimpressed with his defence and how easy both Brentford and Brighton waltzed though them to score 6 goals in United’s opening 2 matches.

Dest, who joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2020, has gone on to play for the La Liga side 51 times already.

The Netherlands-born defender has also represented his chosen country, USA, 17 times, scoring twice.

Reports close to the Catalan side seem to suggest the deal could be close too, as Spanish site Sport reports the 21 year old is warming to the idea of joining the Ten Hag revolution.

As the summer transfer window approaches its end, Ten Hag is still looking to strengthen his options in multiple positions.

And the signing of Dest would give United further options both in squad depth, as well as potential outgoings.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Antony and Casemiro in double unveiling? Maybe, maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!