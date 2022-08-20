Antony: Ajax winger and Manchester United target refuses to take part in behind-closed-doors training session



Manchester United’s primary attacking target, Antony, refused to participate in a behind-closed-doors training session at Ajax today.

According to the reliable Jonathan Shrager, the Brazilian did not play a part in the game, with the Dutch champions now ready to allow him to leave for a mouth-watering €100m.

“There was a behind-closed-doors training session at Ajax today, and Antony refused to take part.”

“The club are willing to sell the player to Manchester United for €100m.”

The player who has been widely linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer is seemingly on strike to force through a move to England to reunite with his former manager, Erik ten Hag.

This follows a report by The Athletic’s David Ornstein that indicated Ajax had rejected an €80 million bid from the Red Devils for the 22-year-old.

The player himself spoke to Dutch news outlet the Telegraaf, where he firmly refused to guarantee that he would be an Ajax player by the close of the transfer window.

“No. To be honest, I can’t [That he will be an Ajax player on the 1st of September]. I can say that I want to make the right decision together with my family, agents & Ajax. God decides my future in the end.”

On being asked whether he would be disappointed if a move fails to materialize, “No, no, no! I am very happy at Ajax. I have a contract until 2025 and will give everything for this beautiful club with every second. I wear this shirt with pride.”

A picture has now emerged of the player and his agent enjoying wine on the day he was to participate in his side’s training ground session.

In the bombshell picture posted by Antony’s agent, he is seen in a group toasting, with glasses of wine raised.

It could well be the end of Antony’s time at Ajax and may spell a likely sensational switch to the Theatre of Dreams.

Ajax face off tomorrow against Sparta Rotterdam and it is unclear whether he’ll feature.



