Antony not mentally prepared to train as Manchester United deal edges closer

It is set to be a very busy last 10 days in the summer transfer market for Manchester United both in terms of incoming as well as allowing players to leave – either temporarily or on a permanent basis.

Fans were excited to see United land an elite defensive midfielder in Casemiro on Friday. The defensive midfield position has been crying out for quality for quite a few seasons now and the Real Madrid star’s arrival is sure to be a game-changer.

And United did not stop there. They tabled a massive bid of £63.8million up front with a further £8.3million in add-ons for Ajax winger Antony but the Eredivisie champions turned it down saying that the player is not for sale.

United are expected to go back with an increased bid and confidence is growing that a deal can be done. The Brazil international is said to be furious with Ajax for turning down the move.

As previously reported, Antony did not train with the rest of the squad on Friday after news of United’s bid reached the Amsterdam club.

According to The Mirror, the player is said to have informed coach Alfred Schreuder upon arriving at the club’s De Toekomst training ground that he wasn’t mentally prepared to train.

Antony’s head has been turned

The 22-year-old gave an exclusive interview to De Telegraaf where he refused to commit his future to Ajax. When asked whether he could guarantee that he would be staying at the Dutch club this season, Antony said, “No, to be perfectly honest, I can’t.

“What I can say is that I want to come to the right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, which is good for everyone. In the end, God determines my future.”

🗣️ Antony on if he could give any guarantees that he will still be at Ajax at the end of the month: "No, to be perfectly honest, I can't." [@telegraaf via @MullockSMirror] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) August 20, 2022

Antony had only a gym session while his teammates prepared for their match against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday. Ajax have refused to comment on whether the player has downed tools in order to push ahead with a move to Manchester.

The former Sao Paulo attacker is desperate to join Erik ten Hag at United and his advisors have flown into Amsterdam from South America in readiness for a deal to be done.

Antony has always been Ten Hag’s primary attacking target and if United do come back with an even higher bid, there is a chance that Ajax will finally relent and allow the Brazilian to join his former coach.

Cody Gakpo remains an option and he will be a much cheaper alternative. But Antony being a left-footed right winger would help solve the right-wing issues as the Dutch coach aims to get his side back on track after a disastrous start.



