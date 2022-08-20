Cristiano Ronaldo to be replaced by two forwards, report claims



Manchester United will replace Cristiano Ronaldo with two forwards if he leaves in this transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

Reliable reporter Mike McGrath has made the claim, also stating that it is “increasingly likely” that the 37 year old will depart before the window closes.

Reports have been plentiful about two wingers, Ajax’s Antony and PSV’s Cody Gakpo, both confirmed by McGrath in the article.

Yet it seems unlikely that the Red Devils hierarchy will sanction the signing of both in the next 12 days.

McGrath also mentions Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco as an option, but there are two new names on his list who have not received many column inches elsewhere in connection with United.

The first is Everton’s Anthony Gordon, who McGrath says has “admirers at the club”.

Gordon has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea so McGrath’s claim that United may also be in the mix is interesting.

Lampard on Chelsea in for Anthony Gordon: “He’s our player, we need him here. Anthony has a huge value to team – he’s key player for me”. 🚨🔵 #EFC “I consider him a massive player. 100% staying here? I can't assure anybody, that's naive”, Everton manager added. #CFC pic.twitter.com/83lyzx9uTK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

The second surprise name from The Telegraph is Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby. The 23-year-old winger has been pursued by Newcastle and Arsenal and will not be an easy acquisition, with a market value of €60 million.

Another interesting aspect of McGrath’s exposé of United’s forward shortlist is that they are all wingers.

Given that the idea is to replace a striker, it seems odd that the club would end the window with four international standard wingers, plus good prospects in Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, Amad and Anthony Elanga, without attempting to provide cover for Anthony Martial in the centre forward role.

Strikers who have also been linked with United recently but not mentioned by McGrath include Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic, Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic, Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Mattheus Cunha and Lille’s Jonathan David.





