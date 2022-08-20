Edinson Cavani to choose between local Spanish rivals Villarreal and Valencia



Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani looks set to fulfil his dream of playing in Spain’s la Liga this season.

Cavani spent two years at United and became hugely popular with the Old Trafford faithful.

A bad run of injuries last term meant the end to his United career was a damp squib, much as was the case for the whole side in 2021/22.

He is now a free agent again after his United contract expired.

OGC Nice were hopeful of acquiring the Uruguayan but he looks set to join either Villareal or Valencia.

Due to his previous years at Paris Saint Germain, the French press follow “the Matador” closely and they are divided as to which club he will join.

The highly regarded RMC Sport believe that Villareal are closing in on the striker. They quote Argentinian outlet Tyc Sport as saying:

“Villarreal have agreed everything with Edinson Cavani and the Uruguayan, who was on Boca [Juniors]’s radar, will play in Spain.

“This Saturday he will travel to undergo a medical review and sign a contract.”

Villarreal boss Unai Emery said “It would be incredible to link the name of Cavani to that of Villarreal”, RMC reports.

However, L’Equipe claims that Cavani is heading a few kilometers south of Villarreal, to Valencia.

“Cavani … courted by Nice … rather has a preference for the Spanish club trained by Gennaro Gattuso,” the outlet claims.

“Villarreal … wants him ardently but …Valencia CF, led by Gennaro Gattuso, are looking for a goalscorer and seem ready to do everything possible to recruit the best forward in the history of PSG.

“Cavani should make his decision within forty-eight hours.”

