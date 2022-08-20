Eric Bailly close to agreeing season long loan deal to Marseille

Marseille are closing in on a deal to take Eric Bailly from Manchester United on a season-long loan. The deal is set to include an almost compulsory option to buy at the end of the loan spell.

La Provence OM report that, “the loan includes a purchase obligation depending on the number of matches played and qualification for the Champions League at the end of the 2022-23 season, they still have to find an agreement at the salary level for future seasons.”

Un accord a été trouvé avec Manchester United pour un prêt avec option d’achat quasi obligatoire du défenseur ivoirien#TeamOM https://t.co/U13scPWQXp — La Provence OM (@OMLaProvence) August 20, 2022

Marseille are keen to secure the signature of the Ivorian, as they attempt to close the gap on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Should Bailly secure the move, it will bring to an end his six-season stay at United. As previously reported, there were multiple offers from Serie A, La Liga clubs for the Ivory Coast international.

The defender has made 113 appearances for the club, grabbing a solitary goal away at Swansea, in his maiden season.

With the signing of Lisandro Martinez this summer, Erik ten Hag is over-stocked in terms of senior centre-backs still at the club.

Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and club captain Harry Maguire are all vying for first team spots, along with new arrival Martinez.

Bailly’s United career has stuttered over his six-year stay, with injury issues holding him back from securing a consistent run in the starting eleven.

The defender’s unorthodox playing style and infectious personality have made him a quite a favourite among fans over the years at Old Trafford.

Quick, strong and good on the ball, Bailly possesses all the qualities required to become a leading centre-half and he will be hoping for an injury-free spell over the next twelve months to help him regain top form.

Bailly is reportedly open to the move, which will see him link up with former United teammate Alexis Sanchez at the Stade Velodrome.

The United hierarchy are set to remain very active in the last two weeks of the window, with both incomings and outgoings still expected.

Ten Hag’s Red Devils face Liverpool on Monday night, as they bid to kick start their season after back-to-back defeats.



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Casemiro to debut on Monday? Maybe, maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!