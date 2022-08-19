Fabrizio Romano and Real Madrid confirm Manchester United’s signing of Casemiro



Manchester United have completed the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro..

Fabrizio Romano confirms on Twitter that “all documents are signed” and that the Spanish club have confirmed the deal is “done and completed”.

🚨 Official, confirmed: Casemiro to Manchester United from Real Madrid is done and completed, Spanish club statement announced. #MUFC Casemiro will be unveiled in the next few days as new Man Utd signing, all documents are signed. Contract confirmed: 2026, further year option. pic.twitter.com/GKqBw06cSF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

The La Liga giants official Instagram account confirms the announcement, posting a message that the deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

Going on to express their gratitude and appreciation to Casemiro, and referring to him as “part of the clubs history”, the Spanish outfit confirm that the deal is complete.

The official Manchester United website also state that “Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro”.

The signing of the Brazilian midfielder is a huge coup for United, adding to their ranks a vastly experienced international.

With 63 caps for Brazil, the 30 year old Casemiro offers Erik ten Hag the defensive stability he’s been so desperate to bring in.

And the 30 year old will link up with fellow Brazilian international Fred.

The pair of midfielders have played alongside each other 17 times, winning 15 of those matches for their country.

Carlos Henrique Casemiro was born in 1992 and was spotted by and signed for Brazilian giants São Paulo at just 10 years of age.

After joining Real Madrid in 2013 he spent a year on loan in Portugal, with Porto.

But already an established international, he went back to Real and soon became a regular in the side, making 221 appearances.

Casemiro has been an integral part of the unrivalled success at Real. He was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 4 out of 5 seasons between 2014-2018.

And United fans will be delighted that the club have landed such a huge name in world football, filling that elusive defensive midfield role that The Red Devils have lacked for too many years.







