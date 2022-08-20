Man United’s striker hunt continues as Jamie Vardy and Mauro Icardi pledge futures elsewhere



Two forwards linked with a move to Manchester United summer look set to be heading – or staying – elsewhere.

United are desperate to land a quality striker to add to their decimated ranks, whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club this month.

One name linked recently with a move to Old Trafford is PSG’s Mauro Icardi.

The Parisian outfit is keen to get players off its payroll and new head coach Christophe Galtier has made it clear to the Argentinian that he is not in his plans.

This fuelled speculation that United might make a move for the striker, but he now looks to be heading toward Turkey, although the club remains uncertain.

According to the reliable RMC Sport, two Turkish giants, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, are fighting over the 29 year old.

“His agent Wanda Nara, ready to start negotiations, has gone to Istanbul;” the outlet reports.

“[The move is] far from easy, both his salary (nearly 10 million euros annually) and the amount of the transfer are high.”

Meanwhile, another striker linked with Old Trafford, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, has signed a new contract with the Foxes.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano broke the news this morning, saying:

“Official. Jamie Vardy has signed a new Leicester City deal until June 2024, completed.

“Vardy stays – key part of the project, new contract approved by Rodgers.”

Official. Jamie Vardy has signed a new Leicester City deal until June 2024, completed. 🔵🦊 #LCFC Vardy stays – key part of the project, new contract approved by Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/lOC6tWNeWu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

This leaves few options for United in the centre forward position with just 12 days left in the transfer window.

Atletico Madrid forwards Matheus Cunha and Alvaro Morata, along with Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic, are among the other names linked by the media.





