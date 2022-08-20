Manchester United join Barcelona in race for Vanderson

Manchester United fans can expect a frantic last 10 days as the club tries to add at least three more players while plenty of outgoings are also expected.

Casemiro became the fourth signing of a so-far underwhelming transfer window on Friday and United are not done with targetting Brazilian footballers.

They had bid €80 million for Ajax winger Antony but the Dutch champions had turned it down as they are in a financially strong position having sold quite a few of their stars for a healthy profit.

The deal is still likely to go through with the Red Devils expected to come back with an even higher bid. And now another Brazilian’s name has been thrown into the ring.

United look to trump Barca

According to SPORT, United officials are monitoring Monaco right-back Vanderson and they are not the only team in for the full-back. Barcelona are also interested as Xavi seeks to strengthen the right side.

United do not want to be left in the lurch and according to the Spanish publication, “The English club has asked Monaco’s sports management to keep it up to date with any movement that Barcelona may make in the coming days for the former Gremio footballer.”

The Premier League giants have informed Monaco that whatever Barca are willing to offer, they can pay more. And the Catalan giants are aware of the fact that they do not have the financial might to go head-to-head in a bidding war with United.

The 20-time English champions have quite an extensive list in terms of right-back targets. Barca’s Sergino Dest is one of them along with Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier. Meunier is also a target for the La Liga club.

Xavi’s preferred choice for the spot was Cesar Azpilicueta but after he renewed with Chelsea, Barcelona were forced to look elsewhere. Dortmund’s stance on Meunier means a transfer looks unlikely.

United taking revenge for FDJ?

The other targets for the Camp Nou outfit include Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and Juan Foyth of Villareal. Barca would prefer an experienced player for the position but Vanderson’s rapid strides in the last two years has caught their eye.

Deco had alerted the Catalan club to Vanderson’s talents and Barca have been watching him since his days in the Brasileiro. United’s entry was definitely not the news Barca wanted to hear. This might be payback for what Barca have done with regards to United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka not in Erik ten Hag’s plans, Diogo Dalot remains the only right back in the squad. The Dutchman wants competition for every slot and it is likely that United will target the right-back slot after completing their quota of midfield and attacking signings.



