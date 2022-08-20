Manchester United consider new and improved offer for Antony



Manchester United are set to increase their offer for Ajax winger Antony.

According to Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic), United are considering a new and improved bid for the Brazilian.

Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with his former player and is desperate to add attacking reinforcements to his side before the end of the window.

The Red Devils’ earlier bid worth €80 million was rejected by Ajax, who are adamant about keeping their star man.

United will have to splurge even more cash if they are to get Ten Hag’s priority forward signing.

The 22 year old has been absent from training for the past two days and has made it clear to Ajax that he wants the transfer.

People within the club consider this an extremely difficult deal to pull off, as United are reluctant to increase their €80m bid.

With less than two weeks of the transfer window left, it will be fascinating to see how this story develops.

Ajax have made their stance clear, but an exorbitant offer from United could change things – similar to the situation around Lisandro Martinez.

#MUFC + Antony: talks over whether winger travels or not to Sparta v Ajax. United considering new bid after €80m rejected. Ajax board discussing possible fees. Gakpo of interest too, but Weds CL tie comes first for PSV. United to make call after wkend.https://t.co/Szeg0Y7xBu — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 20, 2022

United are also interested in PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo.

The 23 year old winger is currently focussing on his team’s UCL qualifying tie against Rangers on Wednesday.

Man United are likely to take a call after this weekend.



