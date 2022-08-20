Manchester United set to lodge official bid for Cody Gakpo

With only 10 days left for the summer transfer window to close, expect Manchester United to go in all guns blazing as they look to salvage what has been an underwhelming window so far.

Good news did arrive in the form of Casemiro‘s signing from Real Madrid and there were numerous reports stating that United had bid as high as €80million for Ajax winger Antony.

But the timing of the deal did not go down well among the fan-base. There were murmurs that the Glazers are trying to get the fans to call off further protests as they look to buy even more players for Erik ten Hag.

The question of why these deals were not looked at before the season started will remain a mystery.

These are not the only moves United have planned. According to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, the Red Devils are expected to submit a bid for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch winger wants to move to the Premier League and there is a growing belief that both clubs are willing to do the deal. United now expected to sign the Dutch international if everything goes according to plan.

Antony chance remains

The English giants still hold out hope for the Brazilian winger. He is said to have asked the Dutch club to allow him to join his former coach but Ajax are insistent on not doing a deal.

Having signed Casemiro I am hearing that Manchester United are ready to go all-out for Cody Gakpo. Bid is imminent for the PSV Eindhoven forward and more on @TeleFootball — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) August 19, 2022

Ajax are in a strong financial position, having sold multiple players for a healthy profit, and have no reason to relent. Gakpo represents a far more cheaper option.

Ten Hag is a big fan of the PSV winger and incidentally, they also are advised by the same agency, the Dutch-based SEG. The 23-year-old is a right-footed winger who prefers playing down the left but can also play all across the front line as well as the lone man up top.

In a previous interview, Gakpo had mentioned how his dream was to play in England and how he admires Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as they share similar characteristics.

“Everybody wants to play one time in the Prem. I looked up to Henry when I was younger because he was a tall guy who played on the wing,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

United hope to secure his services for around £34million but the Dutch club will be holding out for a bit more.

PSV are likely to ask for around £38.2million, a fee United can easily reach through add-ons if they deem it fair.

No CR7 means two attackers

Coached by former United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, PSV are set to play the second leg of the Champions League play-off against Rangers next week. They do not want to announce a deal before that so as to allow the club to focus on the job at hand.

Even if they were to reach the group stages of the elite European competition, a deal for Gakpo will still be done as the winger himself has asked for the deal to be completed.

The Telegraph article even mentions that Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure looks likely and in that case the club from Old Trafford will end up signing two attackers.

There are alternatives to Gakpo as well. Atletico Madrid attacker Yannick Carrasco has his admirers at the 20-time English champions and the Madrid outfit will be open to moving him on for around £25.5million.



