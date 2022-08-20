Player ratings: Everton u21s 2-2 Manchester United u21s

Manchester United’s u21s drew 2-2 with Everton last night to pick up their first point of the campaign. Here are our player ratings for the match:

To view a detailed match report, click here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Nathan Bishop – 8 – A great performance from the keeper, he made a number of top saves and couldn’t have done much more for the two conceded.

Marc Jurado – 6 – A good goal to initially give United the lead but couldn’t get forward much beyond that. Had trouble defensively with the runs in behind and allowed too much space for the cross for Everton’s second.

Rhys Bennett – 5 – A tough day at the office, especially when trying to deal with Everton’s Tom Cannon. Lost his man and was out-muscled on occasions. He also was shaky on the ball, giving a number of risky passes to his teammates.

Tyler Fredricson – 5.5 – Generally better in possession than Bennett and made some vital blocks. But also struggled at times with the physicality and movement of Everton’s attackers.

Björn Hardley – 5.5 – Produced a good cross for the match opener but didn’t attack the open space on the left often enough. Defensively was troubled with many chances for Everton coming down his side.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6.5 – A decent but unspectacular performance. Put in a few crunching tackles to break up play and generally was safe in possession but could have enforced his presence more. Played a spectacular long ball to Isak Hansen-Aaroen for United’s second goal.

Charlie Savage – 6 – Played a great opening 30 minutes getting on the ball often and directing the play but drifted out of the match as Everton took control in the midfield and couldn’t make a large impact.

Omari Forson – 6.5 – A smart lay off for Jurado for the first goal, he showed a lot of technique and skill in his play to dribble and open spaces. But it seemed like an extra yard of pace would have really allowed him to drive into the openings and produce more of an end product.

Dan Gore – 6.5 – Looked like he was going to take the match by the scruff of the neck in first 25 minutes as he pressed with intensity, forcing a number of turnovers, and was involved in much of United’s good play. Had one sensational run through the heart of the Everton side but couldn’t find the finish. Ultimately ran out of steam though and couldn’t provide the same impact in the second half.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6.5 – A brilliantly taken goal, from the chest control to the chip over the keeper, you won’t see many better. Beyond that he had some good link up but operating from the left wing he naturally drifted inside too much and with Hardley behind him, it left little threat coming from the left hand side.

Charlie McNeill – 5 – Very few touches of the ball and really struggled to get involved. Is having a hard time adapting to the more physical and intense level of u21s football.

Substitutes

Logan Pye – 6 – Came in at left midfield and helped support Hardley but didn’t offer much threat going forward.

Oliver Bray – 6 – His debut for the club, he unfortunately didn’t receive much service as Everton controlled the second half. But when given the opportunity, he showed a willingness to work hard and had a physical presence which is really lacking from the young United squad.

Maxi Oyedele – 6 – Helped shore up the midfield late in the match with some industrious midfield play.







