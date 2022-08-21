Alfred Schreuder and Steven Bergwijn react to Antony’s Manchester United links



Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder reacted to the saga surrounding Brazilian winger Antony in his post-match press conference after his side’s 1-0 victory against Sparta Rottterdam today.

The Brazilian was not involved in the game, with reports suggesting he is currently on strike to force through a move to United.

However, Schreuder reiterated his intention to keep the 22-year-old at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“I want Antony to stay,” he said.

“I am assuming that the club will not sell him.”

The Ajax boss further spoke on the €100 million (£84.9 million) price tag and United’s willingness to pay the sum.

“The money that is being thrown around these days is crazy. But I would not find it okay if we sell another player. We are in a powerful position, financially.”

• What does your feeling tell you? Will Antony stay? Schreuder: "Yes, my feeling is good. I understand Antony. But you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don't think Manchester United are playing Champions League football." pic.twitter.com/MJpqivM12R — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 21, 2022

On whether Antony would stay at Ajax, he remarked, “Yes, my feeling is good.”

“I understand Antony. But you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football.”

“I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football.”

The 49-year-old doubled down on the importance of keeping Antony after already selling several first-team players.

“I want Antony to stay at Ajax, and I believe he has to stay at Ajax. We already sold 5/6 starting players and it would not be acceptable if we would sell another one.”

“I am not the one deciding whether he will get sold or not, but I do have an opinion.”

Antony’s teammate and Ajax’s sole goal-scorer today, Steven Bergwijn said, “Antony? Everyone has dreams. If it happens, then I wish him all the best. I would find it sad if he leaves, but as I said, everyone has dreams.”

• Did you speak to Antony about the Premier League? Bergwijn: "No, he doesn't really speak English so it's hard." pic.twitter.com/czzGjZcjNB — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 21, 2022

Bergwijn revealed that he has not spoken to Antony, cheekily dismissing the question by citing they could not communicate in English.







