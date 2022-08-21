David De Gea is the third worst goalkeeper in the Premier League in terms of errors leading to goal



David De Gea has had a forgettable start to the season, with many fans calling for a change between the sticks for Manchester United.

He played a part in almost every conceded goal in United’s 4-0 thrashing against Brentford last Saturday.

De Ge has now made eleven errors directly leading to goal since 1st July 2016, which is the third highest in the Premier League.

Only Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris and Everton’s Jordan Pickford rank higher on the list.

Most Premier League Errors Leading to Goals since 1st July 2016: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jordan Pickford – 16

🇫🇷 Hugo Lloris – 12

🇪🇸 DAVID DE GEA – 11 Time for a change? 🤔 #mufc pic.twitter.com/z0TimgkvPR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 18, 2022

Erik ten Hag is said to want a new goalkeeper to challenge De Gea, and United are actively looking for one in the current transfer window.

De Gea is a fantastic shot stopper but lacks other fundamentals.

He is not comfortable with the ball at his feet and often ends up giving up possession too easily.

Ten Hag’s system relies on playing out from the back, which the team are unable to do because of the Spaniard.

Moreover, he does not command his box effectively and is timid while claiming crosses.

The 31 year old has been a great servant to the club and has had some amazing moments in a United shirt but it might just be time to move on.

United scouts reportedly watched Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer this Friday. He is emerging to be one of United’s top targets.

The other two names mentioned are Norwich City’s Tim Krul and Watford’s Daniel Bachmann.



