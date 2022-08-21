Erik ten Hag refuses to let Donny van de Beek leave on loan



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is convinced Donny van de Beek can still play a big part in United’s season, even rejecting a chance for the player to return to his former club Ajax on loan.

According to the Sun, the Eredivisie champions have been told there is no chance for them to get the 25-year-old on loan, as he remains in Ten Hag’s plans for the season.

“Ajax have been told there is no chance of taking Donny van de Beek back to Holland.”

“Erik ten Hag is convinced he can still play a key role at Manchester United,” the article goes on to say.

Due to Van de Beek’s lack of playing time so far this season, Ajax thought a loan move for their former star would be enough to lure him back to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

However, Ten Hag is still convinced that Van de Beek can make an impact and he believes his struggles in England are because the Dutch international is lacking in confidence.

“Ten Hag, the man who sold him to United two years ago, is confident the midfielder can force his way into the starting line-up.

“The Old Trafford manager was shocked at how far Van de Beek’s confidence has dropped since he was his gaffer in Amsterdam.”

Phil Thomas reports that the Dutch manager has held talks with his fellow countryman in order to find ways to mitigate his current predicament in an effort to get him back to his best.

“Now Ten Hag has held talks with the 25-year-old to find out why he hasn’t shown the form which saw United pay £35million for him in 2020.

“United’s coaching staff are happy with his efforts in training. But Ten Hag is keen for him to take the risks in his game that earned a move to England in the first place.”

After back-to-back losses this campaign, the Red Devils sit bottom of the league with six goals conceded and only one scored. There is a high possibility that Van de Beek gets a more prominent role in the upcoming fixtures.

There is no better manager who can get the best out of him than Ten Hag who helped his rise to stardom.



