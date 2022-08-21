Florian Plettenberg: Negotiations between Manchester United and Ajax for Antony are ongoing



Talks between Manchester United and Ajax for Brazilian winger Antony are ongoing.

According to the reliable and respected Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are locked in negotiations with the Dutch champions for the forward who has made it clear that he wants a move to England.

Plettenberg reports, “Been told that the negotiations between Ajax and Manchester United are ongoing.”

“Talks still take place.”

The Sky Sports journalist also indicated that both clubs were now willing to find an agreement after months of Ajax not wavering on their position that the 22-year-old was not for sale. So much so, that they even reportedly rejected a substantial big-money bid from United earlier on.

“Both clubs try to reach an agreement.”

Plettenberg reiterates that the player and his representatives are pushing for a move, as is United manager Erik Ten Hag, who is keen on an Old Trafford reunion with his former player.

“Player’s side is waiting for that. Antony wants the move, Ten Hag is pushing for him. Great player!”

This fresh news comes a few hours after it came out that the Brazil international would be left out of Ajax’s game against Sparta Rotterdam today.

In what appears to be a situation of the player having gone on strike, Antony himself refused to commit his future to his current employers in an interview with de Telegraaf.

The Red Devils are expected to cough up a record €100 million (£84.9 million) to land the services of the winger.

While it is still too early to speculate, it appears that a move to the Theatre of Dreams for Antony is on the cards. Certainly, the current events bode well for United’s chances, who have now gained an upper hand in negotiations.







