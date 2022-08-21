Leicester City join the race for Manchester United’s James Garner



Manchester United youngster James Garner is a man in demand.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of interest from numerous clubs in England after it emerged that Erik ten Hag was willing to move him on to bankroll his revolution in the market.

The player has been linked with many clubs, such as Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, where he spent a part of last season on loan, and Southampton, who have been tipped as the favourites to land him.

The Red Devils are said to value the player at just £14-£15m.

Journalist Alan Nixon on the interest around Garner said “James Garner is of interest to Tottenham, Leeds and Southampton.”

“But none are willing to meet the £14m price tag.”

“Manchester United are willing to let him go despite turning down previous offers this summer with Aston Villa and Newcastle also interested.”

One club that has joined the party and are now firmly pursuing Garner is Leicester City.

The Foxes require a midfielder due to uncertainty over the future of Youri Tielemans, who has been linked with both Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Mirror’s Tom Hopkinson reports, “Leicester are ready to rival Everton and Southampton for Manchester United midfielder James Garner.”

“Leicester are prepared to enter the race for the England Under-21 international.”

“Garner impressed Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers when he helped Nottingham Forest beat Leicester in the FA Cup last season and the Northern Irishman sees the midfielder as a potential replacement for the unsettled Youri Tielemans.”

“Leicester are bracing themselves for a late move from Arsenal for Tielemans and Rodgers wants to have targets lined up in case they lose Tielemans.”

There are many within the fanbase who have vehemently aired their concerns about a sale for Garner, who they would prefer to see sent out on loan or given a chance at Old Trafford.







