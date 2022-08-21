Man United closing in on Antony deal as player not included in Ajax squad



Antony looks to be getting his way in his efforts to force an Ajax exit as the club has decided he will not travel with the squad to face Sparta Rotterdam today.

The Brazilian is understood to be one of Erik ten Hag’s top transfer targets at Manchester United but Ajax have been stubbornly refusing to negotiate for the player.

The Red Devils reportedly lodged a fresh bid worth around €80 million on Wednesday that was rejected by the Dutch club.

This has prompted the 22 year old to go on some sort of strike. He did not train on Friday stating that he is “not mentally prepared to train” and refused a new contract. Then yesterday, photos were released on social media of him enjoying a glass of wine with his agent and playing in a garden when he was supposed to be taking part in a behind-closed-doors training match.

Amid rumours that United might be preparing another bid, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed late last night that:

“Understand Antony will NOT be part of Ajax XI vs Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday. Brazilian star didn’t train with the group yesterday and today.

“Antony wants Manchester United and hopes for Ajax to negotiate with Man Utd when the new bid will be submitted.

This morning, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti tweeted:

“Even yesterday, contacts between #Antony’s agent and #MUFC continued.

“The player only want to join #ManUTD: #Ajax would seem convinced to let him go with the right offer.

“New contact is expected soon also between the clubs.”

Meanwhile, hit-and-miss reporter Duncan Castles has claimed in The Times that “Ajax expect Manchester United to increase their offer for their Brazil forward Antony to €100 million (£84.9 million)”.

Castles also noted that the player has refused to pledge his future to Ajax, telling De Telegraaf “I can’t [commit]. Now I am focusing on playing football and I have put all other matters in the hands of my agents and my brother. They will advise me on what is best.”

Ajax expect Manchester United to increase their offer for Antony to €100m as Premier League club scrambles for signings.

It all bodes well for United, who have also been showing interest in another Eredivisie winger, Cody Gakpo. Most commentators believed that the left-sided Gakpo was being lined up as an alternative to right-sided Antony, but there are now suggestions that both players could be bought.







