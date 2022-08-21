Manchester United interested in Daniel Bachmann, Yann Sommer and Tim Krul



David de Gea has not got off to the best of starts in goal for Manchester United this season.

Originally the club had intended to get a third string keeper and had set aside a budget of £1 million to find a backup to Tom Heaton, United’s number two.

However, the Spaniard’s erratic form has caused a rethink and Erik ten Hag has now been given a £7 million budget to find a better quality number two who can provide a genuine challenge to De Gea.

With Leeds United having already issued a “hands off” warning over Illan Meslier, the Red Devils now have a shortlist of three alternatives, according to The Sun.

The first is Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Yann Sommer, who United scouts watched keep a clean sheet in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

However, the issue with the 33 year old is that he needs game time to ensure his inclusion in the Switzerland squad to play in the World Cup in November.

Another name in the frame is journeyman keeper, Tim Krul.

Now with Norwich City, the 34 year old has had stints at Falkirk, Newcastle, Carlisle, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Brighton.

As a Dutch international with that Eredivisie experience, Krul will be well-known to Ten Hag.

The third name that The Sun claims is being considered is that of Watford’s Daniel Bachmann.

At 28, Bachmann would offer United a little more longevity and potential for growth.

The Telegraph also claimed a couple of days ago that United are interested in another veteran keeper, 35-year-old Asmir Begovic, currently on Everton’s books.

The irony of the story of United’s pursuit of a genuine challenger for De Gea is that their own Dean Henderson would no doubt be on the shortlist if he belonged to another club.

And yet, due to his frustrations over broken promises about playing time last season, he has been loaned out to Nottingham Forest, where he has been voted man of the match by the local press in both matches so far this season.





United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

It’s been a great 48 hours for United, with the dream signing of Casemiro and two other big deals close. Now it’s time to do it on the pitch! Get the Liverpool issue of United Matchday Mag today to discover: