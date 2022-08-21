Manchester United lining up Cody Gakpo bid



Manchester United are going to bid on both Cody Gakpo and Ajax’s Antony in case the an attempt to sign the Ajax star fails.

The Telegraph’s Jason Burt reports that while the Red Devils are pursuing parallel deals for both the Eredivise attackers, they are unlikely to sign both.

“Manchester United pressing on with Antony and Cody Gakpo bids – but will only sign one,” Burt said.

“Both forwards have expressed their desire to move to Old Trafford but restricted finances means United will have to choose between the two.”

“As things stand United are not believed to have the budget to sign both and are having to weigh up whether to raise their bid for Antony after Ajax rejected a £68million offer last week.”

Gakpo, as per Burt, is seen as a significantly cheaper alternative to Antony, who went on strike and failed to feature in his side’s 1-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam.

The Red Devils are still contemplating whether to raise their bid for the 22-year-old, with the two clubs currently locked in negotiations for the forward.

Should Ajax prove stubborn and impossible to bargain with, Gakpo is a legitimate alternative.

“Ajax remain steadfast that Antony is not for sale unless United increase their offer – something they are reluctant to do even though the 22-year-old has been Ten Hag’s number one target since he arrived at Old Trafford.”

“United are set to bid for Gakpo and see who they can sign first.”

“The 23-year-old Dutch international would be substantially cheaper – PSV Eindhoven wants £38.2m including add-ons – but matters are complicated because the Dutch side have a Champions League play-off against Rangers to concentrate on. United hope a bid of £34 million will succeed.”

Burt insists that like Antony, Gakpo has also shown an extreme willingness to make a permanent switch to the Theatre of Dreams.

It will be interesting to see which avenue club chiefs choose to take if the suggestion by Burt that it will come down to a choice between Gakpo and Antony is anything to go by.







