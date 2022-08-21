Manchester United want both Antony and Cody Gakpo this summer



Manchester United reportedly want to sign both Antony and Cody Gakpo this summer.

According to Dutch outlet Telegraaf, United are willing to splash the cash for both the forwards.

Gakpo is said to be focused on his Champions League qualification tie against Rangers this Wednesday. He is aware of United’s interest.

PSV Eindhoven’s asking price will likely depend on whether they secure a UCL birth.

Antony, on the other hand, is said to be keen to come to Old Trafford and has requested Ajax to allow him the move.

He has a great working relationship with Ten Hag and is eager to reunite with his former manager.

The Eredivisie champions are reluctant on a sale so late in the window and have demanded a transfer fee of up to €100 million.

United are considering putting in a new and improved bid.

As per the report, the coming 48 hours will be crucial in deciding Antony’s future.

According to Marcel Van der Kraan (Voetbalprimeur), the Red Devils have still not given up on FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

🗞 #mufc have not yet given up on the arrival of Frenkie de Jong. [Marcel van der Kraan via @VoetbalPrimeur] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) August 21, 2022

The Glazers are willing to back Ten Hag to secure his priority signing and have made more cash available this summer.

United are in for a frantic finish to the transfer window, with many positions yet to address.



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Casemiro to debut on Monday? Maybe, maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!