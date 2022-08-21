Wayne Rooney comes to Lisandro Martinez’s defence amid criticism



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has come to the defence of new signing Lisandro Martinez.

The former Ajax player has unfairly come under intense scrutiny especially for his height, with sections of the media claiming that rivals were looking on exploiting him aerially.

The Argentine has nevertheless been incredibly steady considering the Red Devils’ chaotic start to the season, with supporters happy with him.

There have been calls to play him in midfield as a central defensive midfielder which would leave a slot open for another taller defender.

Rooney, writing in his Sunday Times column, backs Martinez to be a smashing success at Old Trafford.

“There was serious scrutiny on Lisandro Martínez, but I think he has the potential to be a success.”

United’s record goalscorer insisted that the team should look to play to the 24-year-old’s strengths, allowing him to thrive.

“What he needs is for his team to be dominating possession and playing high up the pitch, so he can use his reading of the game and footballing skills.”

“It’s about being in a team with the right style of play.”

“The quicker Ten Hag can impose his structure and style, the easier for Martínez it will become.”

“If you put Martínez in the Manchester City team, there wouldn’t be any questions about him.”

Rooney dismissed Martinez’s height as a weakness, comparing him to Javier Mascherano, who was equally not as tall.

“Fernandinho thrived as a centre-back for City at times and Javier Mascherano was brilliant there for Barcelona, and neither is he very tall.”

The vote of confidence by a former player of Rooney’s calibre will only bode well for Martinez’s confidence and allow him to show the qualities that United supporters know he possesses.

