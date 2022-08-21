Wayne Rooney hints that Manchester United need to replace David de Gea



Wayne Rooney has hinted that Manchester United need to replace David de Gea to get Erik ten Hag the right profile of player.

De Gea was arguably United’s worst performer against Brentford, gifting the Bees two quick-fire goals.

There have always been question marks about the Spaniard’s suitability to Ten Hag’s style of play, but this became more apparent in United’s thumping defeat at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Writing for The Sunday Times, Rooney insisted this was not De Gea’s game and that he does not suit the manager’s football philosophy.

“Managers like myself and Ten Hag want to play from the back, and that is not David’s natural game,” Rooney said.

“This goes back to recruitment.”

“For the club to move forward, recruitment of players and profile of what the manager wants in each position has to match.”

“The way the present squad is put together — maybe because they’ve had so many managers — looks a bit random.”

Remarking specifically on the United no. 1’s ability with his feet, the 36-year-old simply branded it as “ok.”

“De Gea has been a great keeper, and he is OK with his feet.”

“But he’s not a keeper who is going to dominate games, like Alisson or Ederson.

“A lot of the game goes through the keeper these days and managers have to decide what type of player they want.”

The former club great’s comments will no doubt heap extra pressure on the embattled goalkeeper, who already seems to have a fight on his hands to keep his place in the side.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

It’s been a great 48 hours for United, with the dream signing of Casemiro and two other big deals close. Now it’s time to do it on the pitch! Get the Liverpool issue of United Matchday Mag today to discover: