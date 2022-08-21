Wayne Rooney: Manchester United legend slams Casemiro signing



Manchester United’s record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, has slammed the pursuit and eventual signing of former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

In a column with the Sunday Times, Rooney tore into the deal that will see the Brazilian become the latest arrival at Old Trafford, should he successfully pass his medical.

Speaking about Casemiro, the 36 year old said, “Casemiro will undoubtedly improve Manchester United.”

“He’s a good player. I’ve played against him and he’ll bring a bit of character, and a bit of work rate, but is he exactly what United need? I’m not sure”

The Red Devils legend insisted that the club need to look further into the future which Casemiro’s signing goes against.

“This goes back to the need to look to the future.”

The former England international went on ahead to say, “Ideally, they should be signing players in their early to mid-twenties, and Casemiro is similar to Christian Eriksen.”

“Someone who has been a good player, but are they going to help the club move forward?”

Rooney also seemingly gave the thumbs up to a potential move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

A deal for De Jong has proven elusive and Casemiro’s arrival could translate an end to United’s interest in him. The former striker insisted that De Jong would be a better fit than Casemiro.

On the deal, “The Casemiro deal seems to have come from nowhere.”

“I’d be surprised if he was a player identified as a priority to bring in when Ten Hag arrived.”

“It looks like, having been unable to sign De Jong, Manchester United just reacted to him being available.”

While United fans will be excited by the prospect of Casemiro being a Red and rightly so, Rooney’s comments on the future and what must be done should not be ignored.



