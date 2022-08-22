Confirmed XI vs Liverpool: Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo dropped



The Manchester United line-up for tonight’s game against Liverpool sees a number of changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Brentford last weekend.

In defence, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw make way for Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia.

Lisandro Martinez keeps his place despite being substituted at half time against the Bees.

In midfield, Scott McTominay is restored but Fred drops to the bench.

Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes keep their places.

Most controversially, Cristiano Ronaldo is dropped but Anthony Martial does not replace him as had previously been reported.

This means that Marcus Rashford will probably play centre forward, with Jadon Sancho on the right and Anthony Elanga on the left.

Bruno Fernandes has been appointed captain.

The bench includes Tom Heaton, Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Ronaldo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Martial and Alejandro Garnacho.

The dropping of United’s most expensive current player and captain, along with Ronaldo, is a big statement from Erik ten Hag.

His confidence in Marcus Rashford, given rumours about his attitude and comments made my Wayne Rooney, is also interesting.

Martial is recovering from a hamstring injury that meant he missed the season start, but is expected to be introduced in the second half.







