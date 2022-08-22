Antony to Man United moves closer as Ajax close to Hakim Ziyech deal



There could have finally been a breakthrough in Manchester United’s pursuit of Ajax’s Antony after it was revealed that the Dutch club are closing in on a deal to re-sign Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech left Amsterdam to join the Blues for €40 million two years ago but he has not proven to be a favourite of Thomas Tuchel.

Antony, the man brought in to replace him at Ajax, has been subject of an €80 million bid by United which was rejected by the Dutch club, with head coach Alfred Schreuder complaining that he cannot afford to lose another player.

But with the 22 year old striking this week in order to drive through a move and United reportedly preparing one final offer, it would appear that Ajax have decided to push ahead with the Ziyech move in order to let Antony go.

“The meeting between Ziyech & Ajax went well last night,” the reliable source @TheEuropeanLad claims, citing reporter Gerjan Hamstelaar.

“The player wants to return to Ajax and a personal agreement will not be a problem.

“Everything now depends on the possible sale of Antony.”

Despite some reports yesterday suggesting that Ajax were still adamant that antony is not for sale, others claimed that they had softened their stance.

The club is still expecting to receive an offer of around €100million, which is an extortionate amount for a player valued at just €35 million by transfermarkt.com.

However, United may be able to reach that figure with a high variable portion, for example, with €75 million up front and the rest in add-ons.

Chelsea are unlikely to drive a hard bargain for Ziyech as they look to streamline their squad after a making number of new signings.







