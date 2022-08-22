Casemiro set to be unveiled at Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool game

After a promising pre-season, Manchester United were expected to start the season strongly but it has been anything but as the team suffered two chastening defeats.

The two back-to-back losses highlighted the weaknesses in the current United squad as well as the enormity of the task taken up by Erik ten Hag.

An entire squad short on confidence and quality, major additions needed to be made in the summer transfer window in order to give the Dutchman a fighting chance.

And with less than 10 days left, the club are desperately trying to get deals over the line with bids imminent for the likes of Ajax winger Antony, Cody Gakpo as well as Frenkie de Jong.

One signing already confirmed by the club is Casemiro and according to Marca, the Brazilian is set to be unveiled prior to Monday’s game against arch-rivals Liverpool.

Before his United adventure begins, the Brazil international will get a farewell from Real Madrid and he will address a press conference along with club president Florentino Pérez.

The emotional farewell will also be attended by the 30-year-old’s family members and the podium will be decorated with the 18 trophies he has won as a Real player.

As soon as the conference gets over, a flight will take him to Manchester where he will be presented in front of a packed Old Trafford and he will also be watching the match from the stands. The same was done for French World Cup winner Raphael Varane and it proved to be very popular.

Visa troubles had meant United took their time before announcing Lisandro Martinez‘s arrival but according to the Spanish publication, United are trying get the documentation to arrive before Friday.

If that happens, then the midfield general will make his debut away to Southampton next Saturday, Casemiro is set to don the famous 18 jersey, previously adorned by United legend Paul Scholes.

While not exactly a player in the mould of Scholes, Casemiro is expected to greatly improve United’s woeful midfield. Fans are tired of seeing the Fred and Scott McTominay partnership and the five-time Champions League winner is someone the team has been crying out for.

Can he adapt to Ten Hag’s methods though is a separate question and one which will be answered in the weeks to come. But for now, United fans are delighted to have another world-class talent gracing the Theatre of Dreams.



