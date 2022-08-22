Eric Bailly will decide his Manchester United future this week



Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will decide his future this week after the club fully agreed on a loan deal with Olympique de Marseille.

The centre back is eager for more minutes on the pitch in the prime of his career after being used as an emergency backup throughout the past couple of seasons.

The Peoples Person reported last week that the French club were interested in a potential deal for Bailly, with it now looking likely that this will be the case.

Under Ralf Rangnick, the Ivorian only appeared once, at the beginning of his reign, but failed to make it from the bench after this.

He also didn’t make a solid contribution under Erik ten Hag throughout pre-season and it now looks like he will be leaving to join the Ligue 1 side.

With the arrival of Lisandro Martinez and the return to full fitness for Raphael Varane, Bailly is effectively the fifth choice, with Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones behind him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ivorian international just needs to agree on personal terms for the loan move to go through as there is an option to buy included in the deal.

Eric Bailly deal will be decided this week. Olympique Marseille and Manchester United have full agreement on loan with buy obligation clause in case of UCL for next season, but personal terms are currently not agreed. 🚨🔵 #OM Final decision expected soon by OM & Bailly's camp. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022

He said in a tweet “Eric Bailly deal will be decided this week.”

“Olympique Marseille and Manchester United have full agreement on loan with buy obligation clause in case of UCL for next season, but personal terms are currently not agreed.”

“Final decision expected soon by OM & Bailly’s camp.”

The final weeks of the transfer window will see plenty of activity with more incomings expected.

However, the squad still needs to find solutions for fringe players such as Tuanzebe and Phil Jones otherwise they could be facing a difficult time registering some of the squad.







