Erik ten Hag has convinced the Manchester United board to free up extra funds for Frenkie de Jong



Frenkie de Jong has been Erik ten Hag’s primary target all summer and while a deal has proved elusive, United are still hoping to make a last-ditch effort to sign the Barcelona midfielder.

The Spanish news outlet, Sport, reports that with just days of the transfer window left, the decisive days for De Jong are imminent, with Old Trafford his most likely destination.

“The decisive days are coming for the future of Frenkie de Jong.”

“Manchester United has remained the only escape route for the Dutchman in the event that Barça tries to force his exit and the English club is convinced that there are now options to close the operation.”

As per Sport, Ten Hag has opened a window of opportunity for his former player, offering him a way out of Catalonia.

The 52-year-old has successfully convinced club chiefs to loosen the purse strings and avail extra funds to bankroll the De Jong operation.

This comes just days after the club came to a full agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of midfield destroyer, Casemiro.

“The United coach, Erik Ten Hag, has opened a window of hope after speaking with the footballer.”

“He [Ten Hag] has managed to get his club to approve extra money to face the operation”

“United wants to force a final summit to reach an agreement with Barça and with the footballer.”

As per the Telegraaf (via Managing Barca), United’s representatives are also expected to fly out to Barcelona to attempt to broker an agreement that will get the signing over the line.

“Erik ten Hag has convinced Manchester United to spend extra money to sign Frenkie De Jong; their representatives are expected to travel to Barcelona this week to try to complete his signing.”

It remains to be seen whether United finally succeed and manage to reunite the manager with his former star.



