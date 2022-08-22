Erik ten Hag hints that Harry Maguire could lose his captaincy at Man United



Erik ten Hag may have hinted that he will change his captain at Manchester United in his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s match against Liverpool.

In the embargoed section of the presser, released late last night, the boss was asked about the team’s attitude last weekend, when they were beaten 4-0 by Brentford.

He did not mince his words.

“Their attitude is not right,” he said.

“And you have to bring at least the same as the opponent. And when I say at least, we have to do more than our opponent, in and out of possession.

“We are in a process and sometimes you have a drop, but then you tell them, you face them, that it’s unacceptable. It’s your obligation to a club to fight and give 100%.

“I’m not interested in the reason why [their attitude wasn’t right]. They just have to deliver.”

Ten Hag was then asked about leadership in the team, and the captain in particular, in terms of whether this was lacking. His answer was, again, clear.

“When the attitude is no good from a team, then the leaders often they’re not there, because they’re the ones that give the example and go in front, yeah, so also that is a point we have to work on,” he said.

Pushed on whether he’d spoken to skipper Harry Maguire directly, he then was careful not to make the issue specifically about him.

“I work always with a group of leaders, and not one in particular. And I spoke with the leaders about this issue,” he said.

Pressed on whether that meant he has a core of senior players who he considers to be the team’s leaders, he responded:

“It doesn’t always have to be senior players, but we have a core group who have to be the example and take the responsibility.”

There certainly seems to be a hint in his words that the leadership needs changing. Whether that means a new captain at this stage remains to be seen, but that is something he certainly did not rule out.

The question right now could be who would be the best choice of captain at this stage. Ronaldo’s attitude has also come into question and he is looking to leave the club. David de Gea’s form is poor, as the boss also acknowledged during the presser, and Scott McTominay is unlikely to command a regular place with the arrival of Casemiro.

Bruno Fernandes has often been considered as a captain but his form is also poor and it has been reported that Ten Hag has come down particularly hard on him behind the scenes.







