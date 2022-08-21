Erik ten Hag makes Manchester United players watch videos of Manchester City and Liverpool



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly shows his players videos of Manchester City and Liverpool for motivation.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag plays clips of rivals, to show how far off United really are.

The Dutchman was furious after the 4-0 loss to Brentford, and he made his feelings known to the underperforming Man United players.

The report goes on to state: “Ten Hag warned his players to tell their loved ones they will “get in early and go home late” until they sort out their problems.”

“Fuming Ten Hag is stunned by the Red Devils’ dismal displays during an opening fortnight that confirmed the new manager’s honeymoon period was over before it even began.”

“The former Ajax chief gave his under-performing players both barrels after the 4-0 loss against Thomas Frank’s Bees that left United at the foot of the Premier League.

Ten Hag was particularly disappointed at the fact that Brentford outran United by 14 kilometres and pressed 21 times compared to his side’s seven.

“He warned the first team squad to tell their loved ones they will “get in early and go home late” until they properly understand how he wants them to play and demonstrate it on the pitch.”

Ten Hag reportedly went in on Bruno Fernandes after his abysmal display against Brentford.

He made it very clear that despite a player’s status within the squad, no one is undroppable.

United face their biggest test tomorrow against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will be hoping that his methods will pay off nicely, as his side seek their first win of the season.



