Lisandro Martinez silences doubters with immense display – what the numbers say



Manchester United cruised to a 2-1 victory over their bitter rivals, Liverpool, in Erik ten Hag’s first win of his maiden campaign in England.

The Red Devils came flying out of the blocks in the early stages, setting the tempo early in the game, seeing off a persistent Liverpool who are still yet to register their first victory of the season and are currently left languishing in 16th position.

United had a paltry 29% possession compared to their rival’s massive 71%.

The Merseyside club registered nearly three times as many passes as the Red Devils, 614 with a pass accuracy of 83%, compared to United’s 264 with a success rate of 66%.

Jurgen Klopp’s men attempted 17 shots on goal, with five being on target.

United wrapped up their victory with 12 shots, four of which were on target.

While there were many standout performers in United’s win, the plaudits will certainly belong to Lisandro Martinez, who had a man-of-the-match-worthy performance.

The Argentine completed a mouth-watering 100% of the dribbles he completed.

In what can only be described as a monster performance, Martinez had 41 touches of the ball and had an 82% pass accuracy.

He was also instrumental in the attack, making 5 long passes and had a similar number of final third passes to his name in 90 minutes of football.

The 24-year-old made 3 ball recoveries and an imperious 7 clearances, including an all-important block that ensured United clinched all three points.

On account of his performance, he has certainly proved his doubters wrong. What is for sure, is that there will not be any ludicrous debates regarding his height tonight!

