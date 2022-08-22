Man United protesters chanting death threats against Joel Glazer in Manchester



Manchester United fans have gathered in their thousands to protest against the Glazer family at the Tollgate, Manchester.

Protesters could be heard singing “Joel Glazer’s gonna die”.

“Joel Glazer’s gonna die” now being sung by Manchester United supporters inside the Tollgate. #MUFC [@dansheldonsport] pic.twitter.com/kSRTo23yui — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 22, 2022

The protest is intended to be peaceful and the crowd is expected to march to the “Trinity” statue of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton at 7pm.

However, the nature of the chants so far is unpleasant and does not bode well for what might be to come at the entrance to the ground.

Fans have also been asked to not enter the stadium for tonight’s match against Liverpool as a statement of protest against the majority shareholders and de facto owners of the club.

Cans of beer have been thrown at a coach with chants of “murderers”.

Supporters throwing cans of beer at a coach followed by chants of “murderers”. @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/NrOSpubTbA — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) August 22, 2022

Fans have been pulling down barricades set up by the police.

The metal fence outside the Tollgate was pulled down by a group of supporters before security quickly stopped more charging in. “We’re Man United, we’ll do what we want” was belted out by everyone here afterwards. @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/4DepTe4ptL — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) August 22, 2022

#MUFC supporters chanting “We want Glazers out” in unison. Flares have been set off. The number of fans inside the Tollgate is increasing. pic.twitter.com/Atsh9qwB8v — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) August 22, 2022

Fans are now marching toward the stadium.

United supporters now leaving the Tollgate and beginning their march towards Old Trafford. More flares & a notable police presence.@TheAthleticUK #MUFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/Z8ilYsFnVo — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) August 22, 2022

The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst claims that the Liverpool fans are singing “up the glazers”

Whether the Glazers will listen to the protesters remains to be seen. Some reports have claimed that the family is now divided, with some members wanting to sell their shares and others, notably Joel Glazer, keen to continue.

Last week both Michael Knighton and Britain’s richest man, Jim Ratcliffe, stated their intention to buy the club.

As kick-off approaches, the stadium is less than half full, suggesting that fans have listened to the rallying call to boycott the game.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Casemiro will be unveiled tonight and Antony could be set to follow. But now it’s time to do it on the pitch. What better way to kickstart the season than to beat Liverpool? Prepare for the game with the Matchday Magazine, out now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

All the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



