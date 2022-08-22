Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag applauds his team’s fighting spirit in sensational win



Erik ten Hag was all praise for his side’s performance in their 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Manchester United fed off the fans’ energy and never lowered their intensity.

Goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were enough to seal all three points.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag spoke about his team’s attitude:

“Of course we are happy, I know the rivalry against Liverpool, don’t just bring it against Liverpool, bring this organisation and intensity in every game.”

“We have to be a team, in good spirits and that is what we saw today. I told them we have to act, not talk a lot. We have to battle, be brave.”

The Dutchman went on to praise the leadership of Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane:

“He [Bruno] showed leadership, along with Varane. Not just them two, we need more leaders.”

“Tactically, you see where you can have weapons in the game.”

” You see we have speed then Fernandes and Eriksen have a pass. Scott McTominay had a magnificent game.”

McTominay dominated Liverpool’s midfield and his simplicity led to United getting plenty of opportunities on the counter-attack.

Finally, Ten Hag hinted at United’s future exploits in the transfer market.

“We said we want to bring the right players in, the window is not closed and you see you need not only numbers but quality.”