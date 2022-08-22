Manchester United given green light to negotiate with Kevin Trapp



Manchester United have been given the green light to speak to Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Sport 1 reporter Christopher Michel reports that as a result of the United being given the go-ahead, a deal could advance very quickly.

“Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Krösche has given the green light for Manchester United to speak to Kevin Trapp,” he said.

“The transfer could now get ‘very hot very quickly’.”

Was passiert mit Kevin Trapp? Ein offizielles Angebot von #MUFC ist unseren Informationen zufolge nicht auf dem Tisch der #SGE. Aber: United hat angefragt, ob sie mit ihm sprechen dürfen. Dafür gab es grünes Licht. Verhandlungen über Vertragsverlängerung stockten zuletzt @SPORT1 — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) August 22, 2022

It is an open secret that the Red Devils are searching for another goalkeeper who will not only be a backup to David de Gea but will also provide competition to the Spaniard.

United’s interest in Trapp was first broken by the reliable Cristian Falk.

As per Falk, United have already made an offer for the 32-year-old shot-stopper.

“Manchester United have made an offer for Kevin Trapp (32), goalkeeper of Eintracht Frankfurt, Winner of Europa League 2022.”

Our Story: @ManUtd made an offer for Kevin Trapp (32), goalkeeper of @Eintracht Frankfurt, Winner of Europe League 2022 @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 22, 2022

Falk later confirmed that the offer was not rejected and is still open.

The 20-time English champions have been linked with a number of names, including Islan Messlier, Daniel Bachmann, Karl Darlow and Alex McCarthy.

It now looks like they have set their sights on Trapp.

This news will undoubtedly come as a relief to a multitude of supporters who have underpinned the goalkeeper position as an area of weakness that requires urgent addressing.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Casemiro will be unveiled tonight and Antony could be set to follow. But now it’s time to do it on the pitch. What better way to kickstart the season than to beat Liverpool? Prepare for the game with the Matchday Magazine, out now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

All the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



