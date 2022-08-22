Manchester United register interest in Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos



Manchester United have registered their interest in Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

Throughout the summer, The Peoples Person has reported on the club’s numerous goalkeeping targets.

Due to Dean Henderson leaving on loan to Nottingham Forest and Lee Grant retiring at the end of last season, the need for another goalkeeper has become crucial.

It’s even more important that Ten Hag can get a new backup considering the recent poor form of current United No 1 David de Gea.

The Spaniard, who was named the Players’ Player of the Season last time around, has conceded six goals across two games and question marks have once again been raised regarding his long-term future at the club especially considering the fact that the Dutch manager likes his team to play out from the back.

Odysseas Vlachodīmos is one of four names on a #MUFC shortlist, according to @FabrizioRomano, with Ajax also interested 🇬🇷 The deal will be difficult, as the goalkeeper is considered a key player for Benfica pic.twitter.com/rgNGG6Jcl7 — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) August 21, 2022

Currently, Tom Heaton is serving as the backup after being utilised as the third-choice option last season.

It’s clear to see that the club wants to bring in a goalkeeper who can come in and compete with De Gea and try and displace him as the starting man.

According to Caught Offside, Man United are one of the clubs that are interested in Vlachodimos.

He is currently one of four goalkeepers included in the list of potential options but a deal will depend on the budget available to Ten Hag once the priority positions have been filled.

Yann Sommer, Daniel Bachmann and Giorgi Mamardashvili have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, no move has materialised as of yet with the expectation that a new goalkeeper will be signed in the next couple of weeks.

The Sun had also reported that United are heavily interested in signing the Greek international.

Premier League club Leicester City are also in the race with the Foxes looking for a No 1 following the departure of long-term shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel.

The outlet reported that United did send out scouts to watch the goalkeeper in action last weekend.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also mentioned about the possibility of Vlachodimos leaving the club with plenty of clubs registering their interest.

“Odysseas Vlachodīmos is attracting interest from many clubs,” the Italian journalist stated.

“Ajax are thinking of him as potential option, while he’s one of 4 names included in Manchester United list – deal will depend on budget.”

“It’s not gonna be an easy deal – as he’s key player for Benfica.”

It is looking like an exciting ending to the transfer window for United fans who will be expecting a flurry of transfer activity in the days to come.

The Red Devils will announce the signing of Casemiro before kick-off against Liverpool in the Premier League.



