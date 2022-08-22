Match report: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Manchester United have beaten their biggest rivals, Liverpool, 2-1 at Old Trafford as Glazers Out protests dominate the news.

With club captain Maguire left out of the starting line up, Bruno Fernandes stepped up to the plate against Liverpool.

The Reds started the game on the front foot, a beautiful ball was played into the feet of Marcus Rashford who burst forward, Old Trafford got excited but the Liverpool defence cut it out.

Anthony Elanga had a fantastic opportunity to put United ahead; McTominay played a brilliant ball to Fernandes who lunged to get there before the defender and tap it to Elanga, who found himself one on one with Allison, he got it past the keeper but the woodwork denied him.

United were playing some beautiful football though, their passes were creative, they were cohesive as a team and it paid off around the fifteen minute mark.

A fast paced, explosive passage of play led to Sancho having time on the ball in the box as he set up a dummy and sent Milner sprawling on the floor, then he set himself and found the bottom corner.

Liverpool tried to respond instantly with their first attempt on goal but United kept their composure.

Trent Alexander Arnold gave away another free-kick to United and this time received a booking for his troubles as he struggled to contain Elanga. Eriksen took it from the edge of the area and curled it towards the top corner but Allison got a glove to it and pushed it aside for a corner.

Liverpool were growing into the game though and had a number of chances that United’s defence handled well. A corner almost levelled things up though as Fernandes smashed Milner’s header towards his own goal but luckily Martinez was on the line and kept it out with his chest.

Both teams came out fighting after half time, but again it was United who started better as on the counter attack Marcus Rashford made a brilliant run which was picked up by Martial. Rashford confidently slipped it past Allison.

Now on the score sheet, Rashford was hungry for more as he came close again, taking a shot that Allison had to push round the post.

It was an intense game, fouls were flying in and the pace of the game seemed to be increasing all the time but United were calm and collected and seemed to want it more.

However, there was a twist to the tale and the game wasn’t done yet. With ten minutes to go, Liverpool got one back and of course it was Mo Salah who headed it in from close range. Just moments earlier de Gea had made a fantastic save to deny Firmino but he couldn’t keep this one out.

Both sides were losing their heads in this fixture as Liverpool were desperate for an equaliser whilst the Reds wanted to run the clock down as much as possible.

Martial found his way through on goal but aware of Allison fast approaching he tried to flick it back to Van de Beek but the keeper got a hand to it.

Later, Ronaldo had a chance but couldn’t keep his shot down as it flew with pace over the bar.

Old Trafford breathed a huge sigh of relief as the final whistle blew, the written off Reds had fought back and shown the world that United never dies.

Team: de Gea, Dalot (Wan-Bissaka 86), Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Eriksen (Van de Beek 86), McTominay, Elanga (Martial 45), Fernandes, Sancho (Fred 71), Rashford (Ronaldo 86)