Player ratings: Man United 2-1 Liverpool – Epic win for the Red Devils



Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford this evening in Erik ten Hag’s third game in charge. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Had strangely little to do in the first half. Decent save from Fabinho.

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – Had Diaz in his pocket. Unlucky to be booked. Great game.

Raphael Varane 8.5 – Imperious in defence. What an upgrade on Maguire. Man of the match for us.

Lisandro Martinez 8 – Superb. Subbed after 45 minutes last week but came back all guns firing. A real firecracker performance.

Tyrell Malacia 8 – Now we know why he’s called “the pitbull”. Defended brilliantly and looked a powerhouse coming forward.

Scott McTominay 7 – Played a superb pass through to Fernandes for the Elanga effort that hit the post and got better as the match wore on.

Christian Eriksen 6.5 – Did well and could have scored from the free kick but for a great save from Allisson.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Great pass for the Elanga miss. Captaincy suits him. Worked his socks off and defended well.

Jadon Sancho 8 – What a goal. Some silky skills on display in the second half, too.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Poor from Rashford up front, but did well back on the wing and deserved his goal. Brilliant run in 75th minute.

Anthony Elanga 4.5 – Was a toss up between him and Rashford for who went off at half time, but Ten Hag made the right decision.

Substitutes

Anthony Martial 7.5 – Led the line well and got a great assist. Pressed well.

Fred 6.5 – Did well.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Didn’t influence game much.

Cristiano Ronaldo 5.5 – Wasteful in the 90th minute.

Donny Van de Beek 5.5 – Gave away needless free kick in injury time.