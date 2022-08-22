Sky: Anthony Martial poised to start ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo



Manchester United face off against Liverpool in Erik ten Hag’s third game of the 2022/2023 campaign.

The Dutch manager has had a rocky start to life in the Premier League, losing his first two opening games, conceding six and only scoring one in the process.

As a result of the Red Devils’ torrid start, the 52-year-old is said to be considering making sweeping changes to his starting eleven in an effort to put some points on the board and get United’s season back on track.

One shocking change being considered by the manager is starting the recently returned Anthony Martial ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Sky Sports, Martial is set to start as the man spearheading the attack ahead of the Portuguese captain.

“Anthony Martial is set to start for Manchester United today,” the outlet says.

The 37-year-old will only have a place on the bench.

Sky also confirmed that captain Harry Maguire has also been dropped for the game, saying:

“As well as Maguire, Erik ten Hag is also expected to drop Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench tonight.”

Martial missed United’s defeats against Brighton and Brentford after picking up an injury.

The Frenchman enjoyed an excellent pre-season and seems to have earned the trust of the manager, whose gesture to start him ahead of Ronaldo will do the no. 9 a world of good.

Ronaldo has not had an excellent start to the season, but he only has himself to blame after missing out on the team’s pre-season as he attempts to engineer a move away from Old Trafford.

He has failed so far in his efforts. It looks like Martial has now gone ahead of him in the pecking order and rightly so.







