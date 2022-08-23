Antony’s agent shares Instagram post during Manchester United’s match against Liverpool



Manchester United fans will be excited by Antony’s latest antics over social media.

The Brazilian’s agent posted a story on Instagram watching Man United v Liverpool on the television.

The two were sat together enjoying the game at home.

While this does not mean that a transfer is certain, it does add more fuel to United’s chances.

Antony has made his desire to join United known.

The 22 year old was absent from training for a couple of days despite being fit.

Later it was revealed that Antony and his agents were requesting Ajax to negotiate a transfer to Man United.

Erik ten Hag is keen on a reunion with his former player.

He believes that United do lack depth in attack and that the team lacks another dynamic right winger.

United’s first bid worth €80 million was rejected by Ajax. The Eredivisie champions are reluctant to sell their star man but could listen to offers over €100 million.

As per Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Ajax are strict with the hiked price due to Sau Paulo’s 20% sell-on clause.

“Ajax want €100M for Antony. If they get €100M, they will receive €83,2M for themselves (due to 20% for Sao Paulo), but if they get €80M they would only receive €67,2M for themselves.”