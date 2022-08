Antony’s agent shares Instagram post during Manchester United’s match against Liverpool

Manchester United fans will be excited by Antony’s latest antics over social media.

The Brazilian’s agent posted a story on Instagram watching Man United v Liverpool on the television.

The two were sat together enjoying the game at home.

While this does not mean that a transfer is certain, it does add more fuel to United’s chances.

Antony has made his desire to join United known.

The 22 year old was absent from training for a couple of days despite being fit.

Later it was revealed that Antony and his agents were requesting Ajax to negotiate a transfer to Man United.

Erik ten Hag is keen on a reunion with his former player.

He believes that United do lack depth in attack and that the team lacks another dynamic right winger.

United’s first bid worth โ‚ฌ80 million was rejected by Ajax. The Eredivisie champions are reluctant to sell their star man but could listen to offers over โ‚ฌ100 million.

As per Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Ajax are strict with the hiked price due to Sau Paulo’s 20% sell-on clause.

“Ajax want โ‚ฌ100M for Antony. If they get โ‚ฌ100M, they will receive โ‚ฌ83,2M for themselves (due to 20% for Sao Paulo), but if they get โ‚ฌ80M they would only receive โ‚ฌ67,2M for themselves.”