Antony’s agent shares Instagram post during Manchester United’s match against Liverpool

Manchester United fans will be excited by Antony’s latest antics over social media.
The Brazilian’s agent posted a story on Instagram watching Man United v Liverpool on the television.
The two were sat together enjoying the game at home.
Antony's agent on Instagram 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/k7h9og1FcP
— UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) August 22, 2022
While this does not mean that a transfer is certain, it does add more fuel to United’s chances.
Antony has made his desire to join United known.
The 22 year old was absent from training for a couple of days despite being fit.
Later it was revealed that Antony and his agents were requesting Ajax to negotiate a transfer to Man United.
Erik ten Hag is keen on a reunion with his former player.
He believes that United do lack depth in attack and that the team lacks another dynamic right winger.
United’s first bid worth €80 million was rejected by Ajax. The Eredivisie champions are reluctant to sell their star man but could listen to offers over €100 million.
As per Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Ajax are strict with the hiked price due to Sau Paulo’s 20% sell-on clause.
“Ajax want €100M for Antony. If they get €100M, they will receive €83,2M for themselves (due to 20% for Sao Paulo), but if they get €80M they would only receive €67,2M for themselves.”
🚨🗣 – “Ajax want €100M for Antony. If they get €100M, they will receive €83,2M for themselves (due to 20% for Sao Paulo), but if they get €80M they would only receive €67,2M for themselves.” [@MikeVerweij] pic.twitter.com/9x4glX6oQk
— 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 22, 2022