Casemiro wants to win trophies at Manchester United

Manchester United’s latest signing Casemiro has already endeared himself to the fans with his comments during his emotional farewell speech at Real Madrid.

Speaking during his farewell press conference, the Brazilian midfielder played down the fact that he was leaving a Champions league team in Real Madrid to join a team in the Europa League and was quick to mention the stature of United in the history of the game.

When asked, Casemiro responded with, “Europa League over UCL (UEFA Champions League)? We won’t play Champions League this season but United remains one of the biggest clubs.”

Casemiro has enjoyed a glittering career in Spain and despite winning five Champions League medals with the ‘Los Blancos’, his appetite for silverware still remains.

“Everything I did here [at Real Madrid], I want to do there too. I want to show my fighting spirit, capacity to work hard, professional attitude. I want to work hard every day to show how serious I am about them.”

The Brazilian’s final flourish included a bold statement wherein he outlined his ultimate goal: “I want to win the league there, I know it is an exciting league.”

These comments are sure to go down well with the United faithful and indeed Erik ten Hag as he searches for more composure and steel from his midfield.

Question marks had been raised about Casemiro’s hunger and desire at this stage of his career, but the Brazilian’s comments should put these doubts to bed.

The combative style of Casemiro is tailor-made for the Premier League and he will surely add an extra dynamic to an ever-improving Ten Hag system.

Casemiro was paraded in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd before the dominant victory over Liverpool on Monday.

No doubt he was liking what he was watching as he kept on waving to the fans.

United are hoping Casemiro’s visa formalities are completed in time for the Brazil international to be involved against Southampton on Saturday.