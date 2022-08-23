Erik ten Hag says Casemiro can be a leader in the dressing room



Erik ten Hag has praised Manchester United’s most recent arrival, Casemiro, saying the serial winner’s experience will help elevate the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old was unveiled yesterday at Old Trafford prior to United’s 2-1 victory against their bitter rivals from Merseyside.

Earlier on, Ten Hag branded the central defensive midfielder as the “cement” that would glue his side’s midfield together.

Speaking about Casemiro, Ten Hag said “He has won so many trophies in his career.”

“He knows the road: how you win games and finally how you win trophies.”

“We [now] have more players who have won already many trophies in their career.”

“That has to be a guidance for the rest of the team so they know and they understand how to win games.”

“We did really well today compared to last week so we make a step [forward], but it is what you have to deliver every day and in every game.”

Another pair that earned plaudits from the manager for their role against Liverpool was Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane.

The two were United’s standout leaders of the day, mentoring a relatively young Red Devils side to clinch all three points.

The Dutch manager told Sky Sports, “I think he [Bruno] took the responsibility and I think it encouraged him, the captaincy, and I think he showed leadership together with Rapha Varane.”

“I think definitely on the pitch, they make a huge difference, but that is what they have to bring, and it’s not just those two, I think we need more leaders.”

“When you want to make a winning team, you need more leaders and we need the spirit that we showed today.”

What the boss’s words mean for the likes of skipper Harry Maguire remains to be seen, but reports earlier today suggested that his demotion to the bench could be long term.