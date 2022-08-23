Manchester United offer Kevin Trapp four-year deal

After two humiliating defeats at the hands of Brighton and Brentford, a lot of criticism came Manchester United and Erik ten Hag’s way with many doubting whether the job was too big for him.

The Dutchman bunkered down, made the team run like never before including making them train even on their off-day and made a raft of changes for the Liverpool clash.

Ten Hag deserves credit for dropping big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, skipper Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. The players he picked played their way into the team and it will be difficult for the displaced stars to walk straight back into the starting XI.

Interestingly, the former Ajax boss also tweaked his style of play. Due to Liverpool’s propensity for pressing high, the manager also let go of his desire to play out from the back as David de Gea kicked long every time there was a goal-kick.

While this worked against Liverpool, there is no chance Ten Hag will employ the same method against all teams. He wants to dominate possession and wants his team to build from the back.

Kevin Trapp wants to accept Manchester United’s four-year contract offer. #MUFC [@kicker] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 23, 2022

He is also aware of De Gea’s weakness with the ball at his feet and he has instructed the club to try and recruit a elite shot-stopper who is also capable with the ball at his feet. United have already let Dean Henderson leave on loan.

Trapp the new primary target

The Peoples Person has previously reported on the four-man goalkeeper shortlist prepared by the United recruitment department. The list includes the likes of Yann Sommer, Tim Krul, Daniel Bachmann and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

But according to German publication Kicker, the Red Devils have offered a four-year contract to Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp and the German is inclined to accept the offer.

German outlet The Bild had first reported on United’s interest in the Eintracht Frankfurt star on Monday. And now sources have indicated to Kicker that United’s offer should reach the club’s offices on Tuesday.

The Red Devils are prepared to pay “in the high single-digit million range”. The report goes on to mention how Trapp would be enamoured with the idea of joining a giant club at this stage of his career.

Whether the Europa League champions will let their experienced shot-stopper leave so late in the transfer window is another matter altogether. Their reserve goalie is still not up to the level expected and they would have to dive into the transfer market, a risky step at this stage.

Coach Oliver Glasner is hopeful that the Germany international will remain with the club but could not completely rule out a move.

United need an short-term solution and Trapp represents the perfect candidate. He has big-game experience having played for PSG and he is adept with the ball at his feet as well as with the sweeper-keeper role.