Stats show how Manchester United’s ran rings around Liverpool yesterday



One of the things Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference for last night’s Premier League tie vs. Liverpool was “you have to bring at least the same as the opponent. And when I say at least, we have to do more than our opponent, in and out of possession…It’s your obligation to a club to fight and give 100%.”

His players certainly got that message last night.

United overcame Liverpool 2-1 but it was the hard-fought manner of the victory that was impressive.

@StatmanDave provided the data to support what every United fan witnessed with their own eyes, of a team working hard and together for victory.

“Manchester United covered more distance (114km) & made 51 more sprints than Liverpool this evening,” he said.

“Erik Ten Hag’s Running Reds.”

Last week, United’s running distance was eight miles less than Brentford’s, so Ten Hag made the players go into Carrington on their day off and run the extra distance.

This week, that will not be necessary.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay covered every blade of exactly 15mm long grass on the Old Trafford pitch.

Even Anthony Martial, not known for his work rate, came on at half time and pressed from the front in impressive style.

One victory does not, of course, mean all United’s problems are behind them, but if they can continue to put that sort of effort in to every game they play, they will surely be a force to be reckoned with in this season’s Premier League.