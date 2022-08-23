Old Trafford welcomes Lioness heroes as they prepare for the new season

Manchester United’s Lionesses soaked up the atmosphere at Old Trafford as United beat Liverpool 2-1 but not before they took to the pitch themselves.

Nikita Parris, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Mary Earps were welcomed on to the pitch before kick-off to rapturous applause from the fans.

With their medals round their necks they spoke to the Sky Sports Monday Night Football team, which included Reds legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

Speaking of their feat, winning the Euros for England, Ella Toone said, “We’ve been on top of the world for a long time and it will always be in our minds what we achieved over the summer but now, I think our mindset is on club football.”

When asked how many times she’s watched her goal back, she replied, “Not gonna lie, I’ve watched it every night before bed.”

Earps added, “I don’t think it’s ever going to sink in. I wake up every morning and just feel like, I can’t believe it’s real.”

The four joked about who is the best dancer of the group and what they remembered of meeting Prince William as they received their medals and lifted the trophy before turning their attention to the new season.

“We’re buzzing,” Russo begins, “We’ve had a little bit of time off now but we’re ready to get back to it.”

“We know what we want to achieve this season so we have to turn our focus really quickly and i think that’s just the life of football,” Mary adds.

“I think the ambition has to be top three, we have to really push ourselves and compete with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City. I think we have to bring a trophy back to United this season as well,” Parris concludes.

Talking on the growth of the game and playing in the bigger stadiums Toone said, “We want to fill stadiums, firstly our home stadium, Leigh Sports Village – get that full, get everyone in there but obviously playing at big stadiums like Old Trafford is what we all want.”

United will take on Tottenham Hotspur away on the opening weekend of the WSL season.

