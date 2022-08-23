Raphael Varane backs Casemiro to bring success back to Old Trafford



One of Manchester United’s heroes in Monday’s 2-1 win against Liverpool was Raphael Varane. The France international mentored a relatively young back-four in spectacular fashion, barely putting a foot wrong as United produced a masterclass against their bitter Merseyside rivals.

Prior to the game, Varane witnessed his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro get the same treatment as him with Brazilian paraded in front of a packed Old Trafford. Casemiro joined United in a £70m transfer from the Spanish champions.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Varane labelled the 30-year-old Brazilian as a “warrior” and felt that his new teammate would have no problem replicating his legendary career in England.

“I know perfectly his quality. He can bring this balance to the team and his mentality.

“He’s a warrior, so I think he will really enjoy English football. I know him.”

The five-time Champions League winner clarified his role in persuading Casemiro to make a sensational switch to the Theatre of Dreams.

“I think he doesn’t need my help to make his choice.

“I know exactly what he feels and why he’s coming here after what he lived in Madrid. He needs a new challenge. I know exactly what he feels, and I know exactly why he chose this club.”

“It’s a similar process that I had so obviously I wish him the best and I’m speaking with him a lot, but he didn’t need me to make his choice.”

Another player that the World Cup winner was full of praise for was his Argentine centre-back partner Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine was immense yesterday, excelling in all aspects of his defensive duties.

On Martinez, Varane said, “He brings to the team his determination, his motivation and, yeah, he has this mentality, this fighting spirit.”

Varane had arguable his best performance in a United shirt, something he says he came to England and United for.

“I really enjoyed it on the pitch tonight – the atmosphere, the spirit of the team. I came to England to feel these emotions after everything I left in Madrid, and this feeling was amazing. Absolutely amazing.”

“The crowd, the fans and the fight on the pitch was amazing. Absolutely. I enjoyed it.”

Varane issued a rallying call to his teammates and the fanbase, in the hope that the victory against Liverpool would kick start the campaign for Erik ten Hag’s team and set the ball rolling for further success.

“I hope it’s the real starting of the season (for us) because the two first games the mentality was not good enough. We had to fight like we fight tonight.”

“We know what we can do but we did it tonight and I hope we keep pushing like this. We try to stick together. We’re a team so we fight for each other.”

