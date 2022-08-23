Rio Ferdinand: Manchester United legend lauds work rate and intensity in win against Liverpool

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was very impressed by his former team’s performance in tonight’s win against Liverpool.

In his post-match show with Five UK, he went on state:

“I was scared before the game, but Man Utd have gone there and shown us that this is the benchmark.”

United started the game brilliantly, with high intensity and teamwork.

Their energy unsettled Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp’s men were unable to create concrete chances.

United’s back four were simply brilliant, and the communication was key in such a professional performance.

Rio lauded Tyrell Malacia’s performance, and compared him to United legend Patrice Evra:

“He [Malacia] reminds me of Patrice Evra, in many ways.”

“He is athletic, he looks like a pound for pound strong kid, he is tenacious.”

“There ain’t many left backs in the last three of four years who have kept Mo Salah quiet.”

“In terms of the physical duels, he was on him, and when Salah did get past him, he had the pace to recover.”

Another player who impressed Rio was Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman ran his socks off tonight, and his second goal sealed the game for United.

Rashford kept the Liverpool defenders on their toes and was a constant threat.

His darting runs exploited Liverpool’s high defensive line.

“A lot of people ask me this question. You know when you are in a lack of form and not doing well, especially attacking players, the one thing that can kick start you is the ability to work hard.”

“Work hard and you get a little bit of luck, a chance will come your way.”

“That’s what Carlos Tevez was good at.”

“He could ignite the stadium through that sheer hard work, through chasing down lost causes.”

“Marcus was similar today”