Ruud van Nistelrooy says he wants to keep Cody Gakpo at PSV Eindhoven



Former Manchester United striker and current PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has stated that he would like to keep Cody Gakpo at the club amidst heavy interest from the Red Devils.

Gakpo has in recent weeks emerged as a concrete target for Erik ten Hag as he looks to bolster his attacking options, where he is extremely light.

On Gakpo, Van Nistelrooy says, “There are lot of rumours since long time.”

“It’s clear we’d love to keep Gakpo here at PSV”

The Red Devils legend was also in full praise of the 23-year-old, giving him plaudits for his professionalism and good conduct.

“He never changed his attitude in training after the rumours, that’s so good for a young player.”

Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano yesterday indicated that the forward would be prepared to accept United’s offer should a bid from the English club arrive.

“Cody Gakpo would be prepared to accept Manchester United in case they will submit an official proposal to PSV Eindhoven in the next days,” he said.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports that while the 20-time English champions retain an interest in Gakpo, they would only move for him in case Ronaldo left the club.

“Gakpo an option if Ronaldo leaves, but still no offers bar Sporting.”

Laurie Whitwell, speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, mentioned that United have narrowed their attacking shortlist to two players, Gakpo and Ajax’s Antony.

However, Antony, who is actively pushing for a move to England appears to be higher on the list. Considering all recent reports together could suggest that Antony is wanted regardless of whether Ronaldo stays or goes. Gakpo will be bought instead of Antony if he doesn’t join, and as well as Antony if Ronaldo leaves.