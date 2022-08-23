West Ham United interested in taking Scott McTominay on loan



West Ham are interested in Scott McTominay on loan, should the Manchester United midfielder become available.

According to West Ham Central via ExWHUemployee, a relatively reputable source on West Ham news and transfers, David Moyes’ side would look to bring the Scotland international to the London Stadium.

“West Ham are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay on loan if he is made available,” the outlet claims.

The 25-year-old currently has three years left on his United contract, with the option of a further year.

This is not the first time the midfielder has attracted interest from the Hammers as well as other Premier League clubs.

Newcastle were also interested in McTominay with Eddie Howe said to be a long-term admirer of him.

McTominay featured in United’s outstanding 2-1 victory last night against Liverpool and played well, drawing praise from Erik ten Hag.

On the player’s performance, the Dutch manager said, “Scott McTominay had a magnificent game.”

With the arrival of Casemiro and potentially Frenkie de Jong, with the Red Devils said to be plotting a last-grasp charm offensive for the Barcelona midfielder, it would be hard to see where McTominay would get significant minutes.

He also came under intense scrutiny and criticism for his awful performances in United’s two season-opening defeats.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag seems to be a fan, which could see the 25-year-old still playing a role within the squad. United are also unlikely to accept his departure with only days left in the market.

McTominay to West Ham is one supporters should keep their eye on.

