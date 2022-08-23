Wolves set Pedro Neto price tag, among Arsenal and Manchester United interest.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have slapped a 50 million pound price tag on forward, Pedro Neto, according to TalkSPORT.

The Midlands club are holding out for a club record transfer fee for Neto, with Arsenal and Manchester United circling.

TalkSPORT claim the winger has been offered to United, with Arsenal’s interest well known.

Neto has impressed in his three years in the Premier League, scoring nine goals for a Portuguese-littered Wolves side.

The 22 year-old suffered a serious knee injury in April 2021 but has recovered to regain the form that saw him finish Wolves top scorer in the 2020/21 campaign.

It is believed Neto would be keen on a move away from Molineux but Wolves hold a good hand, with the player under contact until 2027, having signed a new deal in March.

Neto would offer United another option on their front line, he can operate on either wing and as well as through the middle, offering Ten Hag more versatility in attack.

United remain in the market for an attacking player, with the squad still looking light up top.

Neto does represent a cheaper alternative to first choice target, Antony, with Ajax holding out for 100 million Euros in order to stop a reunion with his former boss.

After seeing his side kick start their season with a brilliant display against Liverpool on Monday night, Erik ten Hag will be eager to add to his numbers before the window closes at the end of August.

United travel to Southampton, Saturday lunch time, in what is their last fixture before the window slams shut.